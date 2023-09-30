Travis Barker reveals having episode of Trigeminal Neuralgia

Travis Barker reveals having and episode of Trigeminal Neuralgia

Travis Barker shared about facing an attack of a facial nerve disorder recently.



The Blink-182 drummer revealed that he recently experienced an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain condition that includes "sudden, severe facial pain," according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

The drummer is currently expecting his first child with his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

Trigeminal neuralgia symptoms might include excruciating pain, typically on one side of the face, and brief to prolonged bouts. Numbness, throbbing, or heat feelings are further symptoms.

According to the website, multiple sclerosis and other illnesses can also result in trigeminal neuralgia. However, most nerve damage or lesions are the common causes.

The 47-year-old Travis has been candid about his struggle with the ailment, remarking in 2017 that he advises acupuncture for other people with the condition.

Despite this, Travis had other health issues in recent days while on a break from his band's European tour.

"Last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal," the musician wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me."



