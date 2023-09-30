Robert Pattinson explains why he’s scared of humiliation while selecting movies

Robert Pattinson has recently explained why he’s scared of “humiliation” while selecting movies.



Speaking to Interview magazine, the Twilight star confessed, “I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation.”

When asked about any movie he was not sure of it, Pattinson responded, “not really”.

The Batman star stated, “You sort of know it's down to you. You can say it's a bad script or the director's blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one's going to care about the reasons.”

“You're the one who everyone's going to say is lame,” continued Pattinson.

The Remember Me actor mentioned, “And the vast majority of people will say you're lame even when you tried your best.”

Sharing his thoughts about making a place in society, Pattinson pointed out, “I'm constantly thinking that you're just going to spend the vast majority of your life unemployed and desperate and kind of feeling like you're a total failure.”

“I think that's just what life is,” he added.

Earlier in a 2020 GQ interview, Pattinson opened up about his anxieties due to acting career.

“The problem which I was finding was, however much I loved the [indie] movies I was doing, no one sees them,” remarked the actor.

Pattinson asserted, “It's kind of this frightening thing, because I don't know how viable this is for a career… I don't know how many people there actually are in the industry who are willing to back you without any commercial viability whatsoever.”