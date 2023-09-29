Kelsea Ballerini finally addresses lip-sync criticism at the 2023 People’s Country Awards

Kelsea Ballerini has recently addressed criticism that she lip-synced her performance at the 2023 People’s Country Awards.



After Kelsea sang her hit song Mountain With A View at the awards show, the country singer faced backlash on social media as many claimed her “vocals weren’t genuine”.

“I just wanna say, if I was lip-syncing, I would’ve sounded a lot better,” said Kelsea via her Instagram Story following the event.

She clarified, “One of the cameras was off. Thank you and goodnight.”

Kelsea also posted a snap on IG with a caption, “Bombastic side eye,” which she also shared onto the story.

The country singer wrote in the caption, “Me singing live watching other people thinking otherwise.”

Interestingly, Kelsea was nominated for four awards at the PEOPLE’s inaugural event, including People’s Artist, Female Artist, Social Country Artist and Best Album.



However, she didn’t win any of the awards but gave a heartfelt performance during the ceremony.

While speaking to E! News on the red carpet, Kelsea revealed why she was not accompanied with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes at the awards ceremony.

“He was at rehearsals,” she told the outlet.

Kelsea added, “It was his first time at the Opry, which was very fun to show him around my home away from home. So, he’s here in spirit.”