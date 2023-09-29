Travis Kelce’s brother ‘happy’ about Taylor Swift romance finally going public

As the world took in the moment Taylor Swift showed up for the infatuated Travis Kelce’s game on Sunday, no one was happier about it than the footballer’s brother, Jason Kelce.

During an interview on SportsRadio 94 WIP on Wednesday, Jason, the Philadelphia Eagles center, was asked about the hot topic-brewing romance between his Kansas City Cheifs’ tight end brother and the international pop sensation.

“I’m happy that it finally happened out in the public eye so I can hopefully stop being asked questions about it,” Jason jokingly snarked, having already spilled the beans on the rumoured relationship a week prior to the game.

“It was fun watching the whole world take it in, to be honest with you,” he further stated.

However, the podcaster clarified that his brother hasn’t given any updates about his relationship status with the Love Story singer since the game or the after-party that they attended together.

“I wish I could tell you. I have gotten no inclination from Travis,” the father-of-three admitted.

Still, Jason couldn’t help but tease his younger brother about his crush on Swift, whom he has been publicly romancing since attending her Eras Tour Kansas show.

“It definitely seems like [Travis] is going above and beyond to be a gentleman,” the 35-year-old NFL player noted about Travis, who recently declared on his and Jason’s podcast, New Heights, that he will limit his topic of conversation to sports amidst the widespread media attention towards him and the 12-time Grammy award winner.