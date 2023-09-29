Taylor Swift gets another shoutout from Travis Kelce ahead of his next game

Travis Kelce is not shy in admitting that he is very much interested in Taylor Swift and is actively pursuing her.

The NFL athlete responded to the remarks made by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who suggested that Swift, 33, should ditch Kelce and turn her romantic focus to one of the players on his NBA team.

“Taylor...sorry if you’re listening Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you,” Cuban, 65, said on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday.

After the comment, Kelce, 33, took to X, formerly Twitter, suggesting a limited contract for the Mavericks.

“Just sign me to a ten day!” he said whilst adding a sunglass wearing emoji.

The NBA’s 10-day contracts are designed to give teams extra help for a short period, given there is an opening on their roster.

Kelce has increasingly become popular among the Swifties, especially after last week’s game at the Arrowhead Stadium. The sportsman had invited the 12-time Grammy winner to Thursday’s game in which Swift was seen excitedly cheering for Kelce.

Following the appearance, the two were seen exiting the venue together and dined out at a restaurant which was cleared out for them, and Kelce’s family and friends.

In his first public comments since the viral outing, Kelce said “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. She looked amazing.”

He added, “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family.

According to a source cited Entertainment Tonight, the Cruel Summer singer is expected to attend Sunday’s game as well.