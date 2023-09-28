‘The Daily Show’ host hunt continues after Hasan Minhaj exit

Earlier rumors suggested that Hasan Minhaj was a lock to succeed Trevor Noah as the new host of The Daily Show, but new information suggests that may not be the case.

As per Variety reports, the Coedy Central is now “considering a wider range of candidates” for the coveted position.

While Minhaj is still being considered, the net is being cast wider as the search continues to fill the void left by Noah, who resigned late last year; since then, a number of guest hosts have sat in while a permanent host is sought.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the discovery comes just days after a shocking exposé in the New Yorker revealed that Minaj used wholly fictional events from his life in his comic routines, even though he claimed they happened.

Minhaj later released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“All my standup stories are based on events that happened to me,” he said, adding, “I use the tools of standup comedy — hyperbole, changing names and locations, and compressing timelines to tell entertaining stories.”