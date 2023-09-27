Johnny Depp kicks-off with Modi filming; Italian star Luisa Raineri also joins cast

Johnny Depp directed movie Modi has recently begun filming in Budapest while Italian star Luisa Ranieri also joins the cast.



According to Variety, Modi is Depp’s second movie which he will be directing 25 years after The Brave.

Depp lately featured in the role of Louis XV in Maïwenn’s Jeanne Du Barry, marking his first acting role following his 2022 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, which made headlines in media.

The outlet reported that besides Depp’s movie based on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani (played by Riccardo Scamarcio).

Ranieri will play the role of Rosalie, the owner of an Italian café in Paris whom Modigliani painted. It is believed that Rosalie “also acted as his mother, looking after Modigliani when he was drunk or so out of money that he couldn’t afford a hot meal”.

The film’s cast also comprises Al Pacino, Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland, Benjamin Lavernhe and Sally Phillips.

Produced by Pacino’s manager and producer Barry Navidi and IN.2, the movie Modi is set in war-torn Paris during World War I over 48 hours.

“These hours will become a turning point in Modigliani’s life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend,” per movie’s synopsis.

Besides Depp, Italian lenser Nicola Pecorini is the movie’s director of photography. Dave Warren is leading production design and Penny Rose whereas Sharon Howard-Field is overseeing casting on the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, Modi’s shooting will move to Italy after Budapest, which is an alternate for Paris.