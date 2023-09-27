Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan tops global Netflix chart: 'Good stories can go everywhere'

Kareena Kapoor expresses gratitude as her film Jaane Jaan is trending on Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed to be on cloud nine as her Netflix debut film, Jaane Jaan has become the number one non-English film globally on the OTT platform.



The action thriller film which is an adaptation of the bestselling Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X, garnered 8.1 million views over the weekend.



Additionally, the movie is trending in the Top 10 list in 52 countries



The Bollywood diva took to her Instagram and expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the record breaking response on her latest offering.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, the Jab We Met actress shared her excitement over the massive success of her OTT debut project.



The 43-year-old said, "My OTT [streaming] debut with Netflix and working on a film like ‘Jaane Jaan’ has been so rewarding. The reactions, messages from fans and audiences around the world have strengthened my belief that good stories can go everywhere."



The mother of two showered praises on the cast and crew of the movie, calling her first streaming debut a 'wonderful experience.'



"Playing Maya D’souza, having co-stars like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and being directed by Sujoy Ghosh made the experience of my first streaming debut a wonderful experience," she concluded.



Jaane Jaan which is receiving love and praise from the audience, released on September 21 on Netlfix.



