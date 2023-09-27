Tom Brady feels ‘very fit’ after shedding few pounds

Tom Brady has never felt lighter since he retired or amid his split from Gisele Bundchen but after when he shed some pounds.
Brady, 46, unveiled that he’s “down about 10 lbs” during the recent episode of SiriusXM’s Let Go! Podcast.
“I'm actually very fit right now,” he continued. “I haven't had the stress that I had while I was playing, so that's allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health.”
The retired footballer noted: “it's important for everyone” about the physical health. “Physical and mental health is so important to all of us. Without that, what do we really have?” he said.
“You could prioritize a lot of other things — career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community. But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid because if we don't have that, we have nothing.”
Brady made his initial retirement announcement in February 2022, more than 20 years after entering the league.
But a month later, he had a change of heart. Brady played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one final season before quitting the NFL earlier this year.
