Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber avoid each other at Paris nightclub months after feud

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber narrowly avoided bumping into each other as they were spotted at The Flowers Nightclub in Paris on Tuesday night.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, was seen leaving before the Rhode skincare founder, 27, was arriving to the nightclub, with Lori Harvey, and her boyfriend, actor Damson Idris.

The Rare Beauty founder was dressed in a short black dress with knee-high latex boots, meanwhile, Hailey was seen dressed in a long-sleeved, full-length black dress with high heels

The sighting comes after the Single Soon musician was spotted meeting fans and taking pictures outside her hotel. The actress and singer put on a stylish display dressed in a denim skirt and corset top under a long white button-down shirt, paired with snakeskin knee-high boots.

Meanwhile, Hailey was arriving straight after attending the Saint Laurent fashion show earlier in the day.

The Disney alum previously dated Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber on and off for eight years before finally calling it quits.

Earlier this year, Selena and Hailey were embroiled in a feud together in which fans accused the model of shading the Calm Down singer. Despite refuting the claims, Hailey started receiving death threats from fans in February.

Ending the drama, Selena took to her Instagram to urging fans to stop “such hateful negativity.” She wrote at the time, “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”