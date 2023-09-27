Taylor Swift gets warning from Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater’

Taylor Swift gets a warning alert from her new romance’s ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry.



Maya Benberry alleged that "the man that [she] knew him to be when [they] dated" is an unfaithful one amid the singer’s blossoming romance.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” Benberry, 31, said, as per Daily Mail.

“I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her.”

After winning his E! dating reality show, Catching Kelce, the marketing and brand consulting expert dated the Kansas City Chiefs athlete for a short while in 2016.

She expresses the hope that Swift "comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student."

“Only time will tell,” added, “but like the saying always goes: Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

Benberry appeared to have already accused Kelce, 33, of cheating on her with his next girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, though she did not go into any detail during the interview.

“When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…” she wrote in a now deleted tweet.