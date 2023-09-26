Gigi Hadid hypes up Natalia Bryant before her runway debut

Gigi Hadid shares key modelling advice for newbie Natalia Bryant before her runway debut

Gigi Hadid shared some sweet advice for Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant, as she made her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week.



In a video shared by Vogue Magazine on Instagram, Natalia dressed up in an all-black knee length outfit for the Versace’s show, can be seen asking for some useful tips from experienced models backstage.

Ahead of their joint appearance on the runway, the veteran supermodel offered some great piece of advice to the newbie.



Gigi began her advice by sharing a glimpse of the intense backstage environment. "In the rehearsal, they're gonna tell you to walk fast. They're gonna yell. They're gonna scream at you to walk fast."



The mother of Khai, later hyped up the 20-year-old with some encouraging words.

"I said to just try to take in the moment and let yourself like remember it," she added.



The two shared an emotional moment at the end of the video, with Gigi saying, "You're gonna be great. I love you! I'm so proud of you I’m gonna cry."



In response, Natalia candidly said, "No I’m freaking out. I'm gonna cry."



Earlier, before her first walk on runway, Kobe's daughter told Vogue, "I am beyond excited about making my runway debut. It’s such an incredible opportunity and I’m so grateful to Donatella [Versace]."

The latest face in fashion revealed that her favourite model, Naomi inspired her to be the next fashion icon.

She shared, "I’ve always loved watching videos of Naomi walking down the runway along with videos of other iconic supermodels I look up to."



While mentioning her mother’s supportive remarks to be herself, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant, said, "My mom says, 'Walk like Naomi but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk and always with your head held high.'"