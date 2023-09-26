Travis Kelce jerseys flying off shelves following Taylor Swift's appearance at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated Chiefs win on Kansas City rooftop.

Tyalor Swift's fans-the fervent 'Swifties'-wasted no time in showing their support for Travis Kelce as soon as Taylor Swift was seen cheering on her potential new love interest at Sunday's game.

The jerseys of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar, bearing his No. 87, have become red-hot items, with sales skyrocketing, according to information obtained by TMZ Sports from Fanatics, the NFL's official e-commerce partner.

Fanatics reported that on Sunday, Travis Kelce's jerseys ranked among the top 5 best-selling NFL player items, and they witnessed an astounding surge of nearly 400% in sales across the Fanatics network of websites, including NFLShop.com.

While the exact identities of the purchasers remain unknown, this significant spike in jersey sales directly followed the You Belong With Me singer's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, where she witnessed the Chiefs triumph over the Bears with a score of 41-10.

The burgeoning connection between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has certainly caught the attention of Taylor's dedicated fanbase, who appear to be enthusiastically supporting the duo.

Given the fervor of Swift's following, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Swifties were willing to open their wallets wide to acquire jerseys of their newfound favorite athlete.

During her visit to the game, Taylor Swift appeared to fit right in with Chiefs Kingdom, watching the match from a suite alongside Kelce's mother, Donna.

This camaraderie was particularly notable considering Taylor's long-standing allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles.