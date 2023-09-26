Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce not following each other on Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce don’t follow each other’s Instagram accounts even after being around each other in real life.

Both Swift and Kelce have yet to "follow" one other on Instagram, despite the Grammy Award winner sitting next to the tight end's mother during the Kansas City Chiefs' game on Sunday and fleeing in a getaway car.

The pop star and the athlete have been the subject of dating rumors for the past several weeks, but the pair made headlines when the All Too Well singer was seen in the Chiefs suite supporting the Catching Kelce alum when he scored a touchdown.

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 33, were spotted together after the game as they left with the goal of celebrating their victory over the Chicago Bears at an after-party in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

According to estimates, the Cruel Summer performer and Kelce, who together are claimed to be worth $770 million, paid to empty out Prime Social Rooftop so that the team could celebrate in private.

Swift and Kelce appeared to be "very affectionate" throughout the evening, according to a source who later revealed that they "left together in an entourage of three vehicles at 1:10 a.m.," as per Page Six.

The NFL athlete earlier acknowledged that he attempted to approach Swift at a stop on the Eras Tour in July.

He said in a podcast episode called New Heights that he was unsuccessful in handing the performer a friendship bracelet made of beads with his phone number.