George Clooney puts an end to rumours of selling Italian villa shared with Amal Clooney

George Clooney has recently addressed rumours that his Italian villa was on sale for $100 million.



The Descendants actor, who owns an estate in Lake Como, Villa Oleandra, for over 20 years, share this villa with his wife Amal Clooney and two kids.

Earlier, property estate agent Yasemin Baysal, owner of Engel & Volkers Lago di Como, told Italian publication Oggi that the “sale rumours were true,” saying she already has “one customer who was very interested and they have started all the necessary checks before submitting a possible offer”.

However, lately, George put rest to all the speculations, stating that he won’t leave his beloved home.

Sharing a statement with PEOPLE, the Gravity actor’s clarified, “The first I heard of it was when Page Six published the story, and then everyone picked it up. It's not true.”

For the unversed, George initially purchased the home for approximately $12 million, and it's where he met his wife Amal at a party, he hosted in 2013. A year later, the couple tied the knot on September 27, 2014.

The actor bought the Villa Oleandra back in 2002, which is located on Laglio in the Lake Como region, which includes 25 rooms, plus a swimming pool, a large garage, tennis court, full gym, a pizza room, and plenty of Italian charm and ornate detailings.

“What changed my life in a very pleasant and unexpected way was buying the villa in Laglio,” said George in the press conference promoting his thriller The American in 2010.

The actor added, “I thought maybe I would spend a few weeks vacationing. But then I realised how beautiful life was in Italy and how it really helped calm me and not feel so pressured.”

Meanwhile, George and Amal are raising their twins, Ella and Alexander, at this place, whom they welcomed in 2017.