Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner agree on ‘not taking kids’ out of country amid divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have come to a mutual agreement as they will not take their kids outside the New York City area for now.

According to TMZ just days after Sophie filed legal docs saying her intention was taking the kids to the UK for good. Both Joe and Sophie agreed to a temporary consent agreement and filed it with a federal judge.

It comes amidst the estranged couple are currently going through a divorce, and insiders claim it is getting bitter between them.

The Mirror reported that the couple had an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement to cater to money matters while sources claims there is a custody battle between the two over their daughters.

As far now they can not take kids out of the country which is the latest development amid their high-profile separation drama.