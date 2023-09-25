Chris Evans, Alba Baptista spotted for first time since secret wedding: See

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were spotted on a flight from Lisbon to Boston

Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista came out of the hiding for their first outing since secretly tying the knot.

The loved-up couple was spotted on a flight from Lisbon to Boston by a passenger on the same plane over the weekend.

The first photos of the couple since they tied the knot were shared on celebrity gossip account on Instagram, DeuxMoi.

“DEUX! I know the girlies are gonna go crazy over this one,” the tipper wrote via Instagram DM, “I’m currently on a flight from Lisbon to Boston and Chris Evan’s [sic] and Alba is in first class being super incognito.”

“Tried my hardest to snap a photo but this is the best I got for you,” they added.

One of the photos featured the newly-weds walking with their luggage at an airport. Others included Evans and Baptista seated on the plane.

The Captain America star exchanged vows with Baptista in an intimate ceremony at their Boston home in Massachusetts.

According to Page Six, the nuptials were “locked down tight,” with guests required to sign NDAs to attend the ceremony.

The star-studded wedding was attended by Evans’ former Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner among others.