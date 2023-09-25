Taylor Swift beams as she exits Arrowhead stadium with Travis Kelce: Watch

Taylor Swift appears to not only accept an invite to see Travis Kelce play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, but also to spend some time with him.

The Cruel Summer singer, 33, was seen beaming as she cheered for the NFL athlete, 33, alongside his mom, Donna, in the VIP suite. The athlete scored a touchdown which also garnered ecstatic cheers from Swift. She appeared to scream, “Let’s f—king go!”

However, after the game wrapped, the two were seen together for the first time, leaving the venue together. While the two were not holding hands, they were standing super close to one another.

In one instance in the video, the 12-time Grammy-winner was seen saying “bye” to someone as they recorded a short clip of the pair, seemingly confirming the online buzz about the two.

The appearance comes days after Kelce revealed he invited the Blank Space singer to the game.

“I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which ones a little more lit,'” he said during The Pat McAfee Show on last week.

He added, “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”