Beyoncé arranges for disabled man’s flight after personally inviting him to show

Beyoncé proves that she got his fans back after looking out for one of her disabled fans.



Longtime supporter Jon Hetherington, 34, claimed he was on his way to finally witness the legendary singer perform at her Seattle, Washington, stop on the Renaissance Tour when the unexpected occurred.

On September 14, he was not allowed to board his aircraft because the airline claimed that his wheelchair was too tall.

Hetherington, who claims to have waited 25 years to see her perform, vented his annoyances in a TikTok video that very day, which has now received close to one million views as of Sunday.

“So after 25 years of waiting, I’m not seeing Beyoncé tonight, so ableism strikes again,” he complains.

The Beyhive, Beyoncé's adoring following, learned about the video and immediately started talking about it online, persistently tagging the 32-time Grammy winner until she took the attention.

Then, according to The New York Times, Beyoncé flew Hetherington out after a member of her crew personally invited him to the show. The actor's agents also made arrangements for his travel, including the airline tickets.