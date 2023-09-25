'My Mum, Your Dad' star Natalie Russell opens up about parting ways with Paul Edwards

My Mum, Your Dad stars Natalie Russell and Paul Edwards have gone their separate ways, as disclosed following their joint appearance on the show.

The fan favourites went from strength to strength on the ITV dating show dubbed 'middle-aged Love Island hosted by Davina McCall.

But the pair were unable to make things work in the real world, with The Sun claiming that they struggled to adapt after leaving the 'filming bubble' and being long distance.

On Saturday Natalie posted a clip to her Instagram where she alluded to having gone through a tough time, saying it was hard to watch the show back.

She said it was hard seeing herself enter the process with 'such hope and excitement' and told how she was having some 'decompression time'.

'I also have some stuff going on outside of this experience so I am not ignoring your messages I will respond I just need a few days to decompress and I will catch up with you soon.'

'Unfortunately in Early August we decided to call a day on the relationship. We are both still friends and wish each other the best.

A source told The Sun of their breakup: 'As is so often the case with these dating shows, it's easy for a connection to flourish while in the bubble of filming - there's no distractions, no real life concerns and you're united in one common goal to find love.

'Natalie and Paul's flame burned bright for a few months but balancing life on the outside with nurturing their fledgling relationship proved too tricky.'