Dwayne Johnson believes 'fame is tricky and hard'

Dwayne Johnson is showing his gratitude towards life and the fame he gets over time while believing the fact that “fame is” always “tricky and hard to balance.”

The San Andreas star, 51, shared a candid message after one of his followers questioned him about the benefits and drawbacks of fame.

The actor noted in the caption of his video, “Great question I just saw in my feed about fame. What’s the benefits and what’s the drawbacks to being famous? Fame is tricky and hard to balance and control if your feet aren’t firmly planted on the ground. [sic]”

Johnson was seen filming the selfie video in the gym. In his message he elaborated about how fame has treated him so far.

“I have been a lucky son of a bi**h to have been famous for a long time, and I realize that there are no drawbacks to fame because I remember how s*** once was,” he added. “Back in the day, the alternative to fame [was] not being famous, and I couldn't pay rent, I was struggling to figure out who I was, I was broke as f**k-. I try my best to keep all of that in the forefront of my mind.”

Johnson went on to say that recalling his former financial difficulties provides him with “good perspective,” “balance,” and “an anchor” for when the “blender of noise can always follow fame.”

“I never let that go,” he continued.

The Fast X actor further said, “I always say, 'I'm a day away from being evicted again' so it keeps me hungry. So for me, there are no drawbacks to fame. I got a lot of celebrity friends who completely disagree with me, and that's okay. We have had healthy discussions about fame. And that's okay, having a difference of opinion. It invites dialogue. It invites discussion. But for me, there are no drawbacks.”

While asking his fans to create a balance in their lives and stay grounded with the fame, the Skyscraper star concluded his caption with Walter Payton's quote: “When you’re good at something, you’ll tell everyone. When you’re great at it, they’ll tell you.”