Did Sophie Turner's cryptic Taylor Swift nod signal trouble in paradise with Joe Jonas?

.Sophie Turner dropped Taylor Swift's reference with Joe Jonas before divorce.

Sophie Turner former Game of Thrones actress seemingly made a subtle reference to Taylor Swift just days before the announcement of the end of her marriage to Joe Jonas.

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner this month in Miami, Florida. Notably, legal documents related to the divorce highlighted August 15 as a significant date marking the relationship's deterioration.

On August 13, Sophie Turner was present in the audience during one of the Jonas Brothers' The Tour performances in New York City, marking one of their final public appearances together.

This moment gained significance as it appeared to contain a subtle reference to singer Taylor Swift with whom Sophie has been seen on several occasions since her split from Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner's outfit on the night of August 13, a moment that now seems to carry deeper implications.

During her attendance at one of the Jonas Brothers' The Tour shows in New York City, Sophie sported a collection of friendship bracelets, a symbol notably associated with Taylor Swift's fan base, known as Swifties.

What drew particular attention was one of the bracelets, which spelled out 'Mr. Perfectly Fine,' a reference to one of Taylor Swift's songs released as a Vault track from her 2021 album, Fearless. At the time of its release, fans had speculated that the song was about Taylor's past relationship with Joe Jonas.

Fast forward to the present, and Joe Jonas officially filed for divorce from Sophie on September 1.