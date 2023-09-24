'Hypocrite' King Charles 'lacks empathy': 'He has questions to answer'

King Charles was called out for being an unrealistic representative of the UK

King Charles was dubbed a ‘hypocrite’ after Graham Smith, CEO of anti-monarch group, Republic, accused the monarch for questionable behaviour.

After a group of Republic members snuck into Buckingham Palace to stage a protest, Smith lauded their efforts, dubbing it a ‘fantastic statement of intent’ against the monarchy.

"This is a first, an anti-monarchy protest inside Buckingham Palace. A fantastic statement of intent, citizens standing up in the home of the monarchy to declare their opposition to hereditary power. Charles is not an untouchable monarch, he is not immune to criticism and doesn't enjoy the deference that protected the monarchy while his mother was on the throne," he said.

Smith went on to add that King Charles was an unrealistic due to his questionable actions in the past along with his lack of empathy to understand the struggles of the working class.

"Charles is not a unifying figure, he is a hypocrite on the environment, he has questions to answer about cash for honours and dodgy donations from Qataris and he is out of touch the concerns of ordinary people struggling with the cost of living crisis."

"I'm proud of our local activists who came together today to take this stand. Our local campaigns are expanding rapidly, with more than thirty now active around the UK."

For the unversed, Republic is an anti monarch group that calls for a system of elected heads in place of a monarchy.