Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan pens sweet note on Daughter's Day

Soni Razdan, mother of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, has penned a heart-warming note to celebrate Daughter’s Day on social media.

She took to her Instagram and dedicated a sweet wish to her daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.



The mother of two didn’t forget her step-children as she included Pooja and Rahul Bhatt in her heartfelt tribute.



The Raazi actress wrote, "Happy Daughters Day, you make life so wonderful cannot imagine it without you all."



Mahesh Bhatt's wife has expressed her immense gratitude for being a mother to such "wonderful" children.

The 66-year-old further added, "Blessed to have these wonderful people in my life. Thank you a hundred times for the sheer joy you bring mostly without realising it or probably intending to."



Razdan’s step-daughter and well known showbiz personality, Pooja poured in her love in the comments section.

She wrote, "so much love and gratitude for having you in our lives Soni."



Soni tied the knot with renowned director Mahesh Bhatt in 1986. The couple welcomed two daughters, Alia and Shaheen.