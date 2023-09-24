Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may earn £8m 'overnight' with 'lucrative' move

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial worries may have a solution as they could delve into the world of NFTs.



Andras Kristof from Galaxis claimed that the pair could make as much as £8m 'overnight' if they decided to cash in their "incredibly lucrative" brand in the form of non-fugible tokens.

For the unversed, NFTs are digital assets, like artworks, that can be owned and sold virtually.

As per Kristof, Prince Harry and Meghan could come up with their own set of NFTs that encapsulates the Sussex brand, which can bring them millions in the bank.

Andras said: "The world could be their (Harry and Meghan’s) oyster if all things are done right. Anyone with a community or following could create their own digital membership cards (NFTs), and provide value to their community, potentially generating millions in the process.

"It all depends on the size of their fame, fanbase, followers, buyer interest, the tangible value they offer, marketing and other external factors.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known the world over and would be a massive brand if they created NFTs of themselves individually or as a couple. Their brand could earn them $10m (£8m) overnight in my opinion.”