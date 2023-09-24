Prince William and Kate Middleton's inheritance under King Charles could prove challenging

When the day comes for King Charles to depart this world, it is Prince William who appears poised to inherit the lion's share of his father's substantial $1.1 billion fortune.

Yet, this is not the sole bequest that may befall the Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

In the midst of potential prosperity, they could also inherit a colossal public relations quagmire of historical proportions, one that might dwarf previous royal controversies, such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent revelations.

The looming challenge revolves around the origins of a sovereign amassing a personal wealth exceeding a billion dollars, which does not even include the additional income generated by the $1.25 billion Duchy of Lancaster estate. T

he historical roots trace back to the 1660s when Charles II issued a charter that led to the establishment of the Royal African Company, responsible for the transportation of slaves.

Fast forward to the present, and Charles III finds himself with a nine-figure fortune, presiding over a nation whose Prime Minister earlier this year declined to issue an official apology for the nation's involvement in the transatlantic slave trade.

This week, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the South American country of Guyana, took to morning television to reiterate calls for the UK to address the issue of reparations for slavery.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Dr. Ali emphasized, "You are one of the beneficiaries of that slave trade, so this is not a burden.

You should be concerned, and you should pay because you today still benefit from the greatest indignity to the human being, and that is the slave trade."



