Princess Beatrice husband shows support as Zara, Mike Tindall issue update

Princess Beatrice, who is not an official working royal, shared a close friendship her cousin Zara Tindall.

Princess Anne’s daughter is currently in Sydney, Australia, with her husband Mike Tindall, where the couple attended the State of Origin rugby league decider.

Zara and Mike, who have made no secret of their love for ‘home away home’ Australia, shared an update amid reports of relocating Down Under.

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who has a social media account made his feelings clear on the fresh news.

Mike shared a carousel post, featuring Zara, from the match where they witnessed Queensland win over New South Wales.

“So so so good to be at the ‘Decider’ of #stateoforigin2025 Incredible atmosphere and fair play to the Maroons after an emotional week being able to put that emotion on the field in a great team performance,” Mike wrote alongside the post.

“Thanks to @b1slater and @nicoleroseart for looking after us so well. Was amazing to be in the changing rooms and see everything that makes rugby (both codes) an incredible sport. #family #comeraderie #friendship #goodtimes”.

Edoardo did not shy away from reacting as he dropped a ‘like’ on the post.

Previously, Zara revealed that the couple have “always loved Australia, and it is like a home from home for” them.

“We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year.”

When asked about relocating permanently, she said, “Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we’d definitely think about it.”