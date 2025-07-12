Prince Andrew reacts to FBI probe verdict with major event at Windsor

Prince Andrew is not only breathing easy after the Epstein files case comes to a close, but is fully ready to mark his new win with a major royal tradition.

The Duke of York, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019 due to a sex scandal and his ties with convicted financier Jeffery Epstein, was being investigated for facilitating in his illegal sex trafficking business.

Allegations suggested that Epstein had kept a “client list” which included high-profile names, including high-profile figures such as Donald Trump, Elon Musk and former US president along with Andrew.

The FBI concluded that the theories were “unfounded” and they “did not uncover evidence” about the alleged list.

Friends of Prince Andrew revealed to The Daily Beast that the Duke is “relieved” by the end of the FBI’s investigation and his now ready to turn his full attention to other matters.

While King Charles had cut off Andrew from any public royal events and official ceremonies, the Duke did not cut back on his social life.

The outlet reported that Andrew continued to enjoy a busy social life, especially for shooting events. A source said that Andrew is a prized guest at many pheasant, partridge, and grouse shoots as there are many who are happy to “bathe in his title”.

According to British elite culture, the etiquette in shooting culture is that one has to return the favour of a shooting event otherwise it’s considered ‘bad form’.

Since the monarch had “allowed him to continue to host a so-called family day at the Windsor shoot to which he invites over a dozen friends”, Andrew is able to maintain his social status in his circle.

And it seems that the Duke of York will be doing it more boldly now that his name has been cleared, even if the public may not agree to the verdict.