Princess Kate presents trophy to Iga Swiatek in historic moment

The Princess of Wales, who looked stunning in a cream outfit, presented the trophy to Iga Swiatek following the Polish player's historic victory on Centre Court.

Swiatek delivered an exceptional performance, defeating a devastated Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-6 in one of the most dominant displays the championships has ever witnessed.

Interestingly, this marks Swiatek's first Wimbledon title and her sixth Grand Slam victory over all.

Princess Kate, who serves as Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club fulfilled her traditional role of presenting the trophies for the singles competitions.

The 23-year-old champion described her feelings as 'super natural' during the trophy presentation.

Meanwhile, Kate was spotted comforting an emotional Amanda Anisimova following her heartbreaking defeat over Swiatek.

The emotional moment saw the athlete break down in tears before Swiatek was awarded the winner's prize.

It was not the first time Kate has shown compassion on court.

In 2023, she warmly embraced Tunisian Ons Jabeur after her emotional back-to-back losses-a rare moment in the finals-a rare moment of warmth that broke from traditional royal protocol.