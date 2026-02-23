Prince William should focus on 'family business' after Andrew blunder

Prince William and Kate Middleton are encouraged to turn a new leaf in the monarchy.

After Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's arrest and his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the Royal world has shaken to its core, notes Royal author Russell Myers.

He writes for Mirror: "The arrest and deepening scandal surrounding the former prince Andrew and allegations of misconduct relating to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein have indeed rocked the monarchy to its foundations.

"Yet now is the time to look forward. Public support for the monarchy is being stretched like never before. Questions being raised over who the institution serves and whether the controversies and infighting of recent years represent something deeper than one or two bad apples in the cart.

The expert noted: "The King has moved to at least reassure the nation that while he and his family have been left devastated at the continued allegations engulfing his brother, both he and Buckingham Palace will assist the police in any investigation moving forward.

"What must also now begin is a period of reflection and some deeper understanding of how the family business must operate in the future. Prince William, along with the Princess of Wales, has a vision for the future.

The author added: "How telling it was at the Bafta awards that he readily admitted how he has 'not been in a calm state,' when asked if had managed to watch one of the films hotly tipped for honours."

"William has been angered at the fallout from the Andrew scandal and the detraction the catalogue of allegations has meant from the vital work he wants to showcase. The monarchy will only be fit for purpose when it serves the needs of the people and not a select few of The Firm," he noted.