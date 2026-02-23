Prince William makes bold claim about Britain's creative industry at BAFTA

Prince William has sung the praises of Britain's creative industries at BAFTA.

On Sunday, February 22, the Prince and Princess of Wales walked down the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the annual film awards.

The prince is the President of BAFTA and presented the BAFTA Fellowship, the organisation's highest honor, to Dame Donna Langley, who is the Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment.

William began her speech, "Our creative industries are one of this country's greatest strengths, and I will continue to celebrate and support the talent that makes them shine globally in my role as President of BAFTA."

The future king hailed Dame Donna for her "exceptional contribution to film," calling her "a tireless advocate for British talent abroad, ensuring our storytellers, performers and creators are seen, supported and celebrated on the world stage."

"Her determination and commitment have driven her to become one of the most influential and respected figures in the entertainment industry. She was the first British woman to run a major Hollywood studio, and is now Chair of NBC Universal Entertainment."

"Her transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to creative partnership have brought some of this century's most iconic films to the big screen and to audiences around the world."

William added, "She has championed films that have shaped culture, and is responsible for some of our most beloved franchises."

"And in amongst all of this, Dame Donna Langley has maintained a strong commitment to inclusion and mentorship, founding initiatives to widen access to careers in the screen arts and supporting women in leadership. This work is crucial."