Andrew Mountbatten Windsor insulting 'catchphrase' that degarded staff

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's erratic behaviour has been revealed by a former staff member.

The ex Duke of York treated his aides in a particluar inhumane manner and posessed a catch phrase that often ticked off the Royals

Speaking to Royal expert Andrew Lownie for his book,'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York', former equerries, Colin Burgess revealed: "I saw Andrew about once a month, when he came to visit Clarence House, and he would talk to the staff, including me, as an officer talks to his subordinates."

He added: "He would say things such as 'I want this done and I want it done now,' or 'Have that done by such and such a time.' I remember him always saying 'Do it!' which was his catchphrase of sorts."

Plans to formally remove Andrew from the line of succession may seem decisive, but according to a former Attorney General, they are likely more fantasy than feasible.

Following Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, discussions reportedly began in Downing Street about removing him from the order of succession altogether.

Though currently eighth in line behind the Prince of Wales, his three children, Prince Harry and Harry’s two children ministers are said to be considering whether a clean constitutional break is necessary.

Defence minister Luke Pollard was among the first senior Labour figures to publicly back the idea, arguing it would be the “right thing to do,” albeit only once the investigation has concluded.

Speaking on GB News, Sir Michael Ellis, former Attorney General for England and Wales, dismissed the proposal as constitutionally flawed and politically unwise.

Altering the succession isn’t solely Westminster’s call. Any change would require agreement not just from the UK Parliament, but from the 14 other Commonwealth realms where the monarch remains head of state.