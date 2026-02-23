Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice 'undercurrent tension' comes to surface

Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice had an awkward interaction back at the Royal Ascot, spills a body language expert.

The Princess of Wales and Beatrice, who accompanied husbands Prince William and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the same horse back in June 2023, showcased tensions amongst one another.

Ms James told the Daily Mail: "Kate and Beatrice are forced into a rather difficult sitting position here. Face-to-face and knee-to-knee sitting creates an uneasy proximity and invasion of social space."

"This is why you might expect them to produce some slightly overstated friendship rituals to overcome any inherent awkwardness."

"Instead, they sit locked in poses of mutual tension here, with both pairs of hands clasped tightly in their laps, and their torsos hunched forward in a mirrored self-diminishing ritual that hints at low levels of inner confidence."

She added: "William, looking oblivious to any tension inside his carriage, sports a playfully suppressed grin. In contrast to all this relaxed family vibe though, are the signals of undercurrent tension from both Kate and Beatrice."

"Edo also looks like an exercise in distancing here, stretching up to throw his level of gaze above the other occupants of the carriage and looking away to the side," she added.