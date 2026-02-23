Princess Beatrice, Eugenie told 'first thing they should do' after Andrew arrest

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been asked to renounce their titles after father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's streak of scandals.

The York sisters, who are still keeping the moniker of Princesses as their dad is stripped of all Royal titles, are asked to drop their privildges.

Expert Andrew Lownie tells The Express: “They should renounce their titles. That's the first thing they should do because that's why there is interest.

"She’s always Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice when she’s doing things promoting businesses in the Middle East - that's utilising her royal position. She’s really Mrs Mapelli Mozzi now, but if she were billed as that, no one would give a few minutes."

He continued: "So they need to stop using their royal status in order to make money for themselves, which is exactly what their parents did."

He added: "And I think we also need to look very carefully at some of the charities. Is this all about laundering their reputations, or is this a genuine desire to help? Are they being paid to do stuff?"