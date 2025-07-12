Princess Kate proves true grace by taking nerve tips from young girl

Princess Kate looked like a vision in a chic cream outfit as she arrived at the Wimbledon ladies' singles final today.

The future Queen was all smiles as she received a standing ovation while taking her seat in the Royal Box.

However, before entering Centre Court, Kate shared a touching moment with eight-year-old Lydia Lowe.

The young girl had the honour of performing the coin toss for the Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Final, shared some thoughtful advice with the Princess about managing nerves in the spotlight.

Lydia, from Doncaster, Yorkshire, suffered a brain injury in 2024, that required her relearn how to walk, talk and eat from scratch.

In a heartwarming moment, Kate was heard asking: 'Have you got any advice for me because I have got to go out and do the prize-giving?'

The schoolgirl wisely replied: 'Do not be nervous, take deep breaths.' To which the future Queen replied: 'Take deep breaths. I will remember that. Thank you.'

Earlier in the afternoon, Princess Kate turned heads as she arrived at Centre Court for her first appearance at this year's Championships. Elegantly dressed, she captivated onlookers with her solo presence, attending without Prince William, and their three children.