Princess Kate sends subtle nod to Harry from Wimbledon amid William's absence

Kate Middleton won hearts with her meaningful gesture as she made her 2025 Wimbledon debut on day 13 to see American tennis star Amanda Anisimova and Poland’s Iga Swiatek compete in the women's singles final.

The Princess of Wales, who's the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, attended the Ladies' Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday, July 12.

As the Princess made her way to her seat at the Royal Box at Centre Court, she received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Upon her arrival, the future queen first congratulated women’s wheelchair tennis champion Wang Ziying.

Accompanied by All England Club chairwoman Deborah Jevans, she also met 12-year-old Sophie Kneen, who's due to perform the coin toss at the ladies’ final, and eight-year-old Lydia Lowe, who did the same at the ladies’ wheelchair final.

In a telling move, Kate sent a subtle nod to the Duke of Sussex, who is set to return to the UK for the Invictus Games, a charity event founded in 2014 to support wounded, injured, and sick armed forces members and veterans

Princess Catherine, who regularly presents trophies to the competitors, smiled and waved to hundreds of waiting fans. She serves up royal glamour at the tournament in a white belted blazer-style top and cream pleated skirt.

As patron, Prince William's wife also wore a Wimbledon purple and green bow pinned to the left side of her top.

Last year, the princess presented the Wimbledon men’s final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz, in her second public engagement since she announced her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were seen in the Royal Box on Monday, with the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester also in attendance.

The Queen told tennis star Novak Djokovic that she was keeping her “fingers crossed” as she visited Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Kate's gestures raised hope of the royal family members' appearance at Harry's event in 2027. CEO of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, told PEOPLE the royal family members are "supporters of the Armed Forces. They’ve been supporters of Invictus since inception in 2014."

"Again, we're two years away, and it’s too soon to confirm who's going to be there. But obviously, we'd be delighted if members of the royal family were able to attend and would very much welcome their presence in a couple of years’ time.”

Last month, reports clamed that Harry father King Charles will be invited to attend the games.