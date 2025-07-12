Duchess Sophie shares heartfelt message as key royal duty concludes

Duchess Sophie made an emotional statement as she carried on a key mission, close to King Charles' heart.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide on behalf of the monarch.

She marked the sombre event by delivering King Charles' personal message to the deeply affected community.

As per the royal family's official website, Sophie also met a small group from the associations ‘Mothers of the Enclaves of Srebrenica and Žepa.'

She heard "first-hand from the families of victims about efforts to heal the wounds of war and ensure justice is done."

During the meeting, the Duchess of Edinburgh shared emotional moments with the tragedy-stricken women at the cemetery where 7,000 victims are buried.

Sophie said, "For myself, meeting with the Mothers of Srebrenica, they are very much the peace builders here."

She added, "They've managed to live with their grief, but alongside all of that, they've been sending a very clear message that they need resolution, reconciliation and need to bury their loved ones."