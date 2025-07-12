Princess Kate, Prince Louis' Wimbledon attendance still unconfirmed by Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace has yet to announce the much-awaited news regarding Princess of Wales and whether she will attend this weekend's Wimbledon finals.

It remains unconfirmed whether Kate will attend the women's final on Saturday or the men's final on Sunday.

However, if she does make an appearance, the Princess is likely to present trophies to the winners and runners-up of the singles matches.

Royal fans are eagerly awaiting Kate's appearance as she has not been seen at any point during the 2025 tournament.

Alongside her, Prince William and the couple's three children have also not be spotted in the Royal Box this year.

It's worth noting that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have attended Wimbledon finals in the past, including the 2023 men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Interestingly, Prince Louis has yet to make his Wimbledon debut. In 2023, Kate shared that Louis was 'very upset' about missing the tennis, marking this year a potential opportunity for his long-awaited first appearance.

It is also important to mention that other members of the royal family have been seen at this year's championships, including Queen Camilla, Princess of Wale's mother, Carole Middleton, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice, and Sarah Ferguson.

Last but not the least, the Duchess of Gloucester attended Friday's semi-final matches.