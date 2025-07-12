Meghan Markle's camp gives strong reaction over 'stepping stone' claims

Meghan Markle received huge support after she was accused of using Prince Harry as a "stepping stone."

For the unversed, there was a discussion between the royal experts over the Duchess of Sussex's "intentions" behind marrying into a royal household.

In conversation with The Sun, Phil Dampier mentioned late Queen's friend, Lady Elizabeth Anson's comments about Meghan, saying, "I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the Royal Family."

He added, "[The late Queen] saw as a stepping stone getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune. And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about."

Now, Page Six claimed that a source, seemingly from Meghan's camp, gave a strong reaction to the ongoing claims made against the love story of the Sussexes.

An insider said, "The opinions of Mr. Dampier are just that, opinions. They are completely without merit and not grounded in fact."

"There is no way Mr. Dampier, nor anyone at the Sun newspaper, could possibly know what the Duchess’ intentions were or are, about anything," the Duchess of Sussex's well-wisher noted.