Princess Kate will be 'Royal Face' of high profile Trump's visit

The presence of three prominent royals was noticeably highlighted during the recent state visit of French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Princess Kate, Princess Anne, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester-all considered the hard working members of the royals family- have been praised for their leading roles during the three-dar affair.

The elegant royal women also drew attention for their glamorous appearances, particularly Princess Kate, who turned heads in a striking red outfit.

Now, another major state visit is just around the corner, with plans for U.S. President Donald Trump to visit the UK in September.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has shared insights on the expected roles of these three women for the upcoming high-profile event, calling their participation instrumental.

The former BBC royal correspondent told The Mirror that the Princess of Wales will have a significant role when Trump arrives on British soil, explaining: 'Catherine will be the icing on the cake for a man as vain as Donald Trump. To be seen with her her will be gold dust in his eyes. And I'm sure she will be there to massage his ego in the most diplomatic, subtle and regal way.'

Jennie also mentioned that the respected Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Anne are expected to play leading roles during the much-anticipated U.S. state visit.



