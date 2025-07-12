King Charles holds private ceremony as he takes important step for reign

King Charles has been focussed on his work and is determined to leave behind a strong legacy, no matter how long his reign is going to be.

As the king continues his weekly cancer treatments, he has not been deterred by his health battle in furthering his advocacy and support to the monarchy.

Charles is now shaping his reign to define harmony and unity while also making huge strides to protect the natural environment.

It was revealed on Friday that the King undertook a private ceremony for the King’s Foundation at Highgrove.

The establishment shared an update with highlights from the event, the inaugural of the Harmony Summit, which had taken place a week prior.

The summit was a celebration the King Charles’s philosophy of harmony with nature, which he hopes will become a regular gathering.

“The Summit, organised by The King’s Foundation in partnership with the Circular Bio-Economy Alliance and @theEarthElders, brought together indigenous leaders, policy makers and thought leaders to discuss ways to live in Harmony with nature in order to create a more sustainable future,” the statement from the Foundation read.

“This Summit’s particular focus was on how to protect and learn from the wisdom of indigenous communities across the world.”

According to a source close to the King, via BBC, this was “perhaps the single most important part of his eventual legacy” in which he brought together people from different walks of life.

The insider noted that Charles work all converges into “one philosophical world view about creating a better, more sustainable world for future generations”.

They noted that there was a time when his views were seen as ab “outlier” but now “many elements have been accepted and adopted as conventional thought and mainstream practice, embraced around the world”.