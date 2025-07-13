Princess Kate congratulates Wimbledon's champion Iga Swiatek in sweet post

Princess Kate congratulates Wimbledon's champion Iga Swiatek in a heartfelt Instagram post following her historic victory.

The Princess of Wales, who looked radiant in a cream outfit, celebrate Swiatek dominant win at the Ladies' Singles Final.

Sharing a warm message on the official Prince and Princess of Wales account, Kate wrote: 'A wonderful day at The Championships@wimbledon! Congratulations @iga.swiatek on a brilliant victory!

The touching tribute came shortly after Kate fulfilled her royal duty of presenting the trophy to the Polish star on Centre Court.

However, before entering Centre Court, Kate shared a touching moment with eight-year-old Lydia Lowe.

The young girl had the honour of performing the coin toss for the Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Final, shared some thoughtful advice with the Princess about managing nerves in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace has yet to announce whether Kate, who serves as Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will also attend Sunday's men's final.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have previously joined their parents at Wimbledon, including at the 2023 men's final where they watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic.

Prince Louis, however has yet to make his debut at the iconic tennis tournament. In 2023, Princess Kate revealed that Louis was 'very upset' about missing the matches marking this year a potential opportunity for his long-awaited first appearance.



