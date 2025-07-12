Prince Andrew making ‘secret deals’ as he embarks on new mission

Prince Andrew is now getting bolder with his next set of plans after FBI cleared his name in the Epstein file investigation.

Even though the Duke of York has been out of the public scene and has been shunned from public royal events since he was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages, Andrew never slowed in his attempts to find business deals.

Pals of King Charles’s disgraced brother revealed to The Daily Beast that Andrew is “relieved” to have his name cleared in the FBI investigation and now he plans to fully focus on his new mission: Make money.

“It’s no secret that it has been a rough couple of years for Andrew but he is a hard working guy and he has been working away on deals in the gulf quietly in the background,” the friend told the outlet.

“Now, he can put all his focus into business matters. Of course, he is relieved the FBI have now closed the Epstein files as it means he can travel to America if he wants or needs to. It’s over.”

The report detailed that Andrew has been “quietly helping facilitate deals over the past three years between his billionaire contacts”.

These contacts include sheikhs, businessmen, and potentates in the Gulf states and Asia. As the Epstein cases closes, Andrew can now not only freely travel to the U.S. but can also scope out deals there as well.

According to historian Andrew Lownie, who has written a book on the royal, shared that the Duke “wants money”.

“He wants to enjoy a certain lifestyle, and he can do that with the contacts he has made over the years.”

The reason why Andrew is connected to multiple businesses is by connecting relevant people together for lucrative deals.

It was widely reported that Andrew brought together contacts in a deal for water services in Kazakhstan for one per cent fee. Although the deal fell apart.

Andrew also reportedly charges two per cent cut of investment deals that start-ups made from the Chinese edition of his Pitch@Palace incubator. Although, he stepped down from his 2014 start-up after in 2019 after the Epstein scandal.

Andrew was allegedly one of the names amongst the high-profile figures in Epstein’s “client list” which supported his illegal business.

The FBI concluded that the theories were “unfounded” and they “did not uncover evidence” about the alleged list, hence freeing Andrew from any repercussions.