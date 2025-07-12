Princess Kate stands by heartbroken Amanda Anisimova

The emotional moment saw the athlete break down in tears

Princess Kate was spotted comforting an emotional Amanda Anisimova following her heartbreaking performance in the Wimbledon final.

The American tennis star suffered 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Poland's Swiatek in one of the most one-sided finals in Wimbledon history.

The Princess of Wales, who made a solo appearance at the prestigious event, who presented the visibly distraught Anisimova with the runner-up trophy.

The emotional moment saw the athlete break down in tears before Swiatek was awarded the winner's prize.

It was not the first time Kate has shown compassion on court.

In 2023, she warmly embraced Tunisian Ons Jabeur after her emotional back-to-back losses-a rare moment in the finals-a rare moment of warmth that broke from traditional royal protocol.

Earlier in the afternoon, Princess Kate turned heads as she arrived at Centre Court for her first appearance at this year's Championships. Dressed elegantly, she captivated onlookers with her solo presence, attending without Prince William, and their three children.

Prince Louis, has yet to make his debut at the iconic tournament, although his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have attended Wimbledon in previous years.