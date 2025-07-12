Princess Kate looks spectacular as she makes solo appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Kate looked spectacular as she arrived at Wimbledon ahead of this afternoon's women's singles final.

The Princess of Wales stunned onlookers with her elegant solo appearance at the prestigious sporting event, as her husband, Prince William, and their children did not accompany her.

Kensington Palace has yet to announce whether Kate, who serves as Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will also attend Sunday's men's final.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have previously joined their parents at Wimbledon, including at the 2023 men's final where they watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic.

Prince Louis, however has yet to make his debut at the iconic tennis tournament. In 2023, Princess Kate revealed that Louis was 'very upset' about missing the matches marking this year a potential opportunity for his long-awaited first appearance.

Several other royals have already made appearances at Wimbledon this year, including Queen Camilla, Princess of Wale's mother, Carole Middleton, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice, and Sarah Ferguson.

Most recently, the Duchess of Gloucester attended Friday's semi-final matches, continuing the strong royal presence at the championships.