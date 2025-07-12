Prince William gives Kate tough competition as he receives new title

Prince William's future king 'aura' approved by fans after his headline-making outing without his better half, Princess Kate.

The Princess of Wales returned to the polo field to raise over £1 million for charity in the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor.

Dressed in sports-appropriate attire, William looked dashing on a saddle and secured a victory.

As per Kensington Palace, the money raised from the match will be given to ten charities chosen by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

As the photos of the future King playing polo went viral, netizens began gushing over the father-of-three's physique and charming appearance.

Express reported, one fan wrote on X, "Prince William is looking good in Windsor today and raising £1 million today for his charities."

"All I see is Prince William's aura," another chimed in.

One more well-wisher of the Wales family said, "Prince William is looking good. The future King oozes positive masculinity."

It has been said that the Prince of Wales gave tough competition to his wife, Catherine, who often grabbed the attention of fans with her regal personality.