King Charles set to surprise Prince Harry

Prince Harry faces big changes to his royal future as Prince William prepares to ascend to the throne

Prince Harry has received a big news from the UK about his royal future amid Prince William's preparation to take the reign.

King Charles III has reportedly decided to sideline the Duke of Sussex for good as he reportedly asked his eldest son Prince William to speed up his preparation for the throne.

“King Charles will most likely cut Harry out of his fortune because he received millions from Princess Diana after she passed away – and the palace has made it clear that’s all the money he’s going to get,” a source told RadarOnline.

Royal expert Jennie Bond suggests the Duke of Sussex's role as a supportive brother has diminished, and he's unlikely to play a major part in William's future plans.

The Prince of Wales reportedly doesn't want Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, to have royal roles in the future as part of his effort to streamline the monarchy and focus on working royals.

The source continued: “King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family."

“His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”

Meanwhile, courtiers claimed Charles has also taken steps to ensure Harry, 40, will be iced out of the $34billion will because of his betrayal of the royal family.

It emerges after Harry bashed his father and the crown in a shocking BBC interview after he lost his legal fight for increased UK taxpayer-funded security for his family.