Prince William faces surprise decision from King Charles about reign

King Charles has made final decision about Prince William's future royal role amid ongoing rift with Prince Harry.

The 76-year-old monarch could soon give the Prince of Wales powerful authority as the King focusses on his health amid ongoing cancer treatment.

The monarch, who's fighting cancer, is said to be poised to hand over the throne to eldest son Prince William, setting the stage for a summer coronation. The move may sideline royal Prince Harry for good, according to RadarOnline.

Palace insiders allegedly feared the monarch, who has been battling an unspecified form of cancer since February 2024, faces serious health issues.

“King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests, and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy, a royal insider claimed.

“His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”

Royal journalist Camilla Tominey recently said: “The talk now is that he may die ‘with’ cancer, but not ‘of’ cancer following a rigorous treatment program.”

Meanwhile, courtiers claimed Charles has also taken steps to ensure Harry, 40, will be iced out of the $34billion will because of his betrayal of the royal family.