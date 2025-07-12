Meghan Markle takes big 'risk' ahead of Prince Harry, King Charles reunion

Meghan Markle received a serious warning about a project close to her heart ahead of the possible reunion between Prince Harry and King Charles.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex recently expanded her As Ever pantry by launching her first rosé on July 1, which sold out within minutes just like her other products.

Notably, the release date of her wine collection fell on the day the world celebrates her late mother-in-law, Princess of Wales' 64th birthday.

Now, speaking of Meghan's move, PR expert Edward Coram-James said, "Launching a rosé on July 1st, Princess Diana’s birthday, is no accident."

As per Express, he added, "Meghan’s team surely understands how much emotional significance that date holds, especially for British and global audiences who still hold Diana’s legacy close to heart."

"But there’s also a fine line here. It risks coming off as exploitative. Diana isn’t just a marketing tool, and the British press and public are quick to call out anything that seems like 'using' her memory for personal gain, especially from Harry and Meghan, who are already under intense scrutiny for their media moves," James warned the Duchess.

Notably, Meghan took a big 'risk' amid strong reports that Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham will be an event where the much-awaited reunion between him and his father will take place.