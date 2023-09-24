Britney Spears' 'Most Dangerous Car in LA' up for $70,000

Britney Spears 2006 Mercedes is up for sale.

Britney Spears' 2006 black Mercedes-Benz CLK350, once famously christened 'the most dangerous car in LA,' a tangible relic of her tumultuous past is now available for sale at $70,000.



Britney Spears piloted this vehicle during her widely publicized meltdown in 2007.

The car bore witness to red-light escapades, fender benders, and the unforgettable image of Spears wielding an umbrella in a confrontation with a persistent paparazzo.

Since 2011, this iconic automobile has been on public display at the Volo Auto Museum in Illinois.

However, the museum's proprietor has now decided to part ways with the vehicle, offering it up for sale.

The car's claim to fame, aside from its former celebrity owner, resides in its status as one of the most extensively photographed cars in the annals of automotive history.

The convertible bore witness to a series of headline-grabbing incidents, underscoring the car's role in the pop star's life during that tumultuous period.

This was the very vehicle in which Britney was once photographed changing one of her son's diapers on the side of the road.

It was also at the center of a hit-and-run incident when the pop sensation backed into another car in a parking lot.

Moments like stepping out of the car in a micro mini dress without underwear, inadvertently exposing herself to the paparazzi, are etched in pop culture history and are forever associated with this car.



